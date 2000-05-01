WB closes door

Over at The WB, midseason series, D.C., from Dick Wolf, didn't last very long. The drama was pulled after only three episodes and will be replaced by repeats of Charmed in its Sunday 8 p.m. time slot. D.C., about young interns and executives inside The Beltway, averaged a .7 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.9 million viewers in its first three outings, according to Nielsen Media Research.