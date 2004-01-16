The WB Is Charmed; UPN Doesn’t Like Jake

The WB has renewed Charmed for a seventh season, while UPN has put Jake 2.0 on hiatus. Charmed has been a WB mainstay throughout its run, performing on Thursday nights and now as its Sunday night 8 p.m. anchor.

Jake 2.0, in its first season on UPN, did not have such good luck. Production will be halted on the show after completion of the episode currently in the works, leaving UPN with four unseen shows in the can. It's unclear whether those episodes will ever air.

UPN is running repeats of America’s Next Top Model in Jake’s Wednesday 9 p.m. slot, which it plans to continue for the next two to three weeks. No plans have been set for the time slot after that.

UPN also has ordered eight episodes of an unscripted comedy, tentatively called The Player, to air later this year. In the show, eight singles who consider themselves experts in the game of love will get a chance to show off their craft while hanging out in mansions and at exclusive parties.