WB cans Friday night laughs

The WB has changed its Friday night programming plans.

After learning of President Bush's call for a day of national prayer and

remembrance, The WB cancelled its plans to launch its new Friday night comedy

block.

A day after the terrorist attacks, the network announced it would continue with its plans to premiere new comedies Maybe I'm Adopted, Reba and Raising Dad as well as the season premiere of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

A network spokesman said no new date has been set, but

sources say Friday, Sept. 21 is likely.

The network does not have any new or returning shows set to air next week.

It's next scheduled season premiere is 7th Heaven on Sept. 24. - Joe Schlosser