WB to bring back six

The WB Television Network has renewed five dramas and one comedy for next

year, with veteran WB performer 7th Heaven scoring a two-year

renewal contract.

Freshman drama Everwood, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/PST, was the

only rookie in the pack.

Tuesday-night shows Gilmore Girls and Smallville were both

shoo-ins for renewal, with sophomore Smallville scoring record ratings

for The WB this year.

Gilmore Girls, in its third season, has been looking good on the network

in two places this year. It's been performing strongly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.,

leading into Smallville. It's also done well on Sundays at 7 p.m., with

repeats of the show's first two years airing after The WB's "Easy View" segment,

which repurposes Everwood and Smallville episodes from the prior

week.

Charmed hasalso helped to improve The WB's Sunday night, and it

was renewed for a sixth season.

Finally, Friday-night sitcom Reba was renewed -- the only Friday-night

show to get a firm go-ahead for next season.

Remaining tentative for the network are Buffy the Vampire Slayer

spinoff Angel, What ILike About You, Greetings from

Tucson, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Sabrina the Teenage

Witch.

The producers of Dawson's Creek, one of The WB's original flagship

series, already said the show is going off the air at the end of this

season.