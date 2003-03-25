WB to bring back six
The WB Television Network has renewed five dramas and one comedy for next
year, with veteran WB performer 7th Heaven scoring a two-year
renewal contract.
Freshman drama Everwood, which airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/PST, was the
only rookie in the pack.
Tuesday-night shows Gilmore Girls and Smallville were both
shoo-ins for renewal, with sophomore Smallville scoring record ratings
for The WB this year.
Gilmore Girls, in its third season, has been looking good on the network
in two places this year. It's been performing strongly on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.,
leading into Smallville. It's also done well on Sundays at 7 p.m., with
repeats of the show's first two years airing after The WB's "Easy View" segment,
which repurposes Everwood and Smallville episodes from the prior
week.
Charmed hasalso helped to improve The WB's Sunday night, and it
was renewed for a sixth season.
Finally, Friday-night sitcom Reba was renewed -- the only Friday-night
show to get a firm go-ahead for next season.
Remaining tentative for the network are Buffy the Vampire Slayer
spinoff Angel, What ILike About You, Greetings from
Tucson, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and Sabrina the Teenage
Witch.
The producers of Dawson's Creek, one of The WB's original flagship
series, already said the show is going off the air at the end of this
season.
