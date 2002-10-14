WB boots one, keeps two
The WB Television Network is canceling second-season show Off Centre,
while ordering the last nine episodes of Do Over and Greetings from
Tucson, the network confirmed Monday.
Off Centre, produced by Warner Bros., airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. -- a
time when most viewers are either watching CBS' CSI: Crime Scene
Investigation or NBC's Good Morning, Miami.
Do Over, created by former NBC executive Warren Littlefield and produced
by Paramount Network Television, airs at 8:30 p.m.
Neither Thursday-night show is doing very well in the ratings, with Off
Centre averaging a 1.4 rating/2 share in households and a 0.8/2 among adults
18 through 49, according to Nielsen Media Research.
Do Over is faring a little better with household numbers averaging 1.5/2
and a 0.9/2 in adults 18 through 49.
Still, Off Centre doesn't appear to be gathering enough of an audience
in its second year to make it worth keeping, while The WB seems willing to
give Do Over and the rest of its struggling Thursday-night lineup time to
grow.
Greetings from Tucson, produced by Viacom Inc.'s Big Ticket, airs Friday
nights at 9:30 p.m. The show is averaging around a 2.3/4 in households, for
fifth in the time period.
