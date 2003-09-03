WB adds more HD

The WB Television Network is more than doubling its high-definition offerings this season, with

77% of its total prime-time lineup coming in HD.

WB veterans Smallville, Everwood, Gilmore Girls,

Angel, Reba and What I Like About You, as well as

newcomers Tarzan, One Tree Hill, All About the Andersons,

Like Family and Run of the House will all be presented in

high-def, giving The WB at least part of its schedule in HD each night.

"We know that The WB has the largest concentration of upscale young adults in

prime-time network television," said Jed Petrick, The WB’s president and chief

operating officer. "Those upscale young WB viewers also are early adopters of

new technology. We realize how vital it is to embrace high-definition

production, the most exciting thing to happen in television entertainment since

black-and-white gave way to color broadcasts. We also understand that it is important

to our local affiliates and to the local cable systems on which they are carried

to have the availability of this high-definition programming."

WB shows that will not be broadcast in high-definition include

Charmed, Seventh Heaven, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and

Grounded for Life.