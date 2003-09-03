WB adds more HD
The WB Television Network is more than doubling its high-definition offerings this season, with
77% of its total prime-time lineup coming in HD.
WB veterans Smallville, Everwood, Gilmore Girls,
Angel, Reba and What I Like About You, as well as
newcomers Tarzan, One Tree Hill, All About the Andersons,
Like Family and Run of the House will all be presented in
high-def, giving The WB at least part of its schedule in HD each night.
"We know that The WB has the largest concentration of upscale young adults in
prime-time network television," said Jed Petrick, The WB’s president and chief
operating officer. "Those upscale young WB viewers also are early adopters of
new technology. We realize how vital it is to embrace high-definition
production, the most exciting thing to happen in television entertainment since
black-and-white gave way to color broadcasts. We also understand that it is important
to our local affiliates and to the local cable systems on which they are carried
to have the availability of this high-definition programming."
WB shows that will not be broadcast in high-definition include
Charmed, Seventh Heaven, The Jamie Kennedy Experiment and
Grounded for Life.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.