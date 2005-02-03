WB 100+ Snags '70s Show

The WB 100+ station group has picked up exclusive rights to the second syndication cycle of That '70s Show in Nielsen markets No. 100 and above.

The group is a collection of mostly cable channels programmer with WB shows in markets 100 and above (thus the name) that don't have a traditional over-the-air WB affiliate.

The Carsey Werner sitcom, renewed for an eighth season on Fox, will debut on the WB 100+ starting in fall 2008.