The WB 100+ picks up Bernie Mac

The WB 100+ has acquired the off-network rights to Twentieth Television’s The

Bernie Mac Show for 2005.

The show is likely to air in access, paired with Sony Pictures Television’s The King of

Queens, debuting in syndication this fall.

Representatives from The WB 100+ would not comment on license fees.

Warner Bros.’ Will & Grace is the other off-net sitcom aired by

The WB 100+, which is comprised of cable-delivered television stations that

supply The WB Television Network to markets ranked No. 100 and smaller.