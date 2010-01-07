Waxman OK With Plan Extension
House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman
(D-Calif.) says he is amenable to the FCC's request for an extension of the
broadband plan due date to March 17.
In a statement released Thursday, Waxman called the
extension modest and said he supported it "given the critical importance
of this endeavor and the need to consider a record unprecedented in size and
scope."
Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller has
already said he is OK with the move, which FCC Chairman Julius Genachwoski saidwas necessary to make sure that stakeholders and commissioners had ample
time to vet the plan.
The plan had been due Feb. 17. The extension could give it
time to collect reply comments on inquiries into spectrum reclamation, set-top
boxes and IP networks.
