Waxman OK With Plan Extension

House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman

(D-Calif.) says he is amenable to the FCC's request for an extension of the

broadband plan due date to March 17.

In a statement released Thursday, Waxman called the

extension modest and said he supported it "given the critical importance

of this endeavor and the need to consider a record unprecedented in size and

scope."

Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller has

already said he is OK with the move, which FCC Chairman Julius Genachwoski saidwas necessary to make sure that stakeholders and commissioners had ample

time to vet the plan.

The plan had been due Feb. 17. The extension could give it

time to collect reply comments on inquiries into spectrum reclamation, set-top

boxes and IP networks.