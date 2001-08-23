Watts nabbed on DWI charge

Rolonda Watts, actress, former TV newswoman and host of her own short-lived syndicated TV talk show, was arrested for drunken driving late Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

Most recently appearing in such series as The Jamie Foxx Show and Sister, Sister, Watts was pulled over by police for reckless driving. After failing a sobriety test, she was arrested, then released on bail hours later. No one was hurt in the incident.

According to an industry newsletter, Watts had just completed a starring role as deranged homeless woman in Dirty Laundry, a play at L.A.'s Bitter Truth theater. - Susanne Ault