Watershed Watergate Story

By Tom Wolzien, Chairman, Wolzien LLC



I was fired as 10 p.m. news producer at WLUK in Green Bay

during the summer of 1973. That was Watergate summer, and I kept putting clips

of the congressional hearings at the top of the news. The station management

said Watergate was just a political vendetta, and that I should put on more

Lake Michigan area weather because that was what viewers really cared about,

not the potential impeachment of President Nixon. Thirty seconds of hard copy down

in the show was enough, they said.





I kept leading with Watergate. The management was not

amused. One afternoon I was in the tape room editing on the big 2-inch

machines, and an intercom announcement said I should come to the general

manager's office. I did, and 10 minutes later I was standing in the parking lot

with my worldly possessions in a cardboard box. Just like in the movies.





Money running out, stuck jobless in Green Bay, my wife

Valerie and I decided it was time to advertise, and the only place to advertise

was a Broadcasting magazine blind

box. A classified ad could be run without your name (lest the whole world know

you were looking), and responses would be resent from a box number at the

magazine. The blind box ad went something like "Young producer [you could talk

about age back then], new ideas, seeks active newsroom....Write Broadcasting Box

336 [or whatever]."





And the ad was effective. I got one response! We

excitedly opened the envelope that relayed the letter from the Broadcasting blind box. It started out

"Dear Boxholder: You sound like just the type of person we need in our

newsroom...." It was a most encouraging letter, until we got to the signature.





It was signed by the guy that had just fired me.





What Happened Since...





After Green Bay, I landed at CBS-owned KMOX in St. Louis,

the company's experimental station for converting from film to electronic

cameras. I became one of the nation's first news show producers using the

electronic technology, which led me to assistant news director at KSD/Pulitzer

in St. Louis and then NBC News in Washington as the White House field producer

for NBC News.





Over 16 years at NBC I ran coverage of major news events

like Three Mile Island and the Begin-Sadat Mideast peace talks; was showrunner

of prime and evening news shows; was exec in charge of election nights; and

went on to corporate as senior VP of cable & business development and part

of the team that started CNBC.





Wall Street found me at NBC, and I spent the next 14

years covering the industry as the senior media analyst for Sanford Bernstein,

where I did early research in areas like cable modems and using the Internet to

bypass conventional distribution systems (OTT). Since 2005 I've run my own

business, providing strategic consulting services to Discovery Communications,

Warner Bros., the Directors Guild of America, Microsoft and others. I'm TiVo's

lead independent director.





And despite the experience with the Green Bay ad, I still

subscribe to Broadcasting & Cable, 38 years later.



