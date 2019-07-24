‘Watchmen’ Begins on HBO in October

HBO drama Watchmen, from Damon Lindelof, debuts in October. The series is set in an alternate history where masked vigilantes are treated as outlaws. The show is based on a graphic novel of the same name.

Nicole Kassell directs the pilot from a script written by Lindelof.

Regina King plays Angela, a detective and mother of three. Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Jean Smart and Louis Gossett Jr. are also in the cast.

Lindelof’s TV credits include Lost and The Leftovers.

White Rabbit is producing the show in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lindelof, Kassell, Tom Spezialy, Stephen Williams and Joseph Iberti are executive producing.

Dave Gibbons co-created and illustrated the graphic novel, which was published by DC.