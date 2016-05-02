The Watchman: Get Loud! They Came, They Rocked, They Conchord

We may not be the target demographic, but we’re nonetheless pumped for Nickelodeon series The Loud House. The animated show debuts May 2 and is about young Lincoln Loud and his 10 sisters: Lori, Leni, Luna, Luan, Lynn, Lucy, Lola, Lana, Lisa and Lily, if you’re scoring at home. After all, The Watchman grew up with a few more sisters than one might deem reasonable, and things did indeed get loud around the house at times.

The Loud family, not to be confused with the Loud family from the early ‘70s PBS documentary, features sisters ranging from toddler to late teen. How the writers manage to make each of the 10 distinct, and give them all meaningful screen time, is a marvel. Creator Chris Savino grew up one of 10, while the alliteration—‘L’-literation?—is a nod to Loud writer Karla Sakas Shropshire, whose father is Karl and siblings are Karlena, Karli and Karl Jr.

Anyone else suddenly in the mood for a George Foreman Grill burger?

Sticking with the alliteration theme, we’re also psyched forthe new season of Marc Maron’s aptly titled Maron, which rolls on IFC May 4. IFC president Jennifer Caserta promised a “completely different direction” for Maron this season, with Marc homeless, addicted to drugs, and living in a storage unit.

“It’s a comedy!” said Caserta.

Speaking of offbeat comedies, if you’ve found yourself praying for a Flight of the Conchords reunion, your wishes have kind of, sort of, come true. Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie, New Zealand’s best contribution to world humor since sheep jokes, starred in the you-get-it-or-you-don’t HBO comedy for two seasons in the late aughts, with a then-unknown Kristen Schaal as their band’s goofy stalker.

Clement and McKenzie take off on a nationwide tour next month, starting at Port Chester, N.Y.’s Capitol Theatre June 9 before arriving at the Greek in L.A. July 27.

Let’s hope hapless Murray didn’t plan the tour, that Leggy Blonde shows up for a gig or two, and the band rocks the house good and loud.