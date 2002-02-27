Watching Watching Ellie
NBC attracted a strong audience for former Seinfeld co-star Julia
Louis-Dreyfus' new sitcom, Watching Ellie.
The comedy, which stars Louis-Dreyfus as a Los Angeles lounge singer,
attracted 17 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/17 share in adults 18 through 49,
according to fast national results from Nielsen Media Research.
The 8:30 p.m. EST/PST sitcom built on its lead-in audience (a Frasier
repeat) by 42 percent in adults 18 through 49 and nearly doubled the network's pre-Olympic Games
time-period average.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.