Watching Watching Ellie

NBC attracted a strong audience for former Seinfeld co-star Julia

Louis-Dreyfus' new sitcom, Watching Ellie.

The comedy, which stars Louis-Dreyfus as a Los Angeles lounge singer,

attracted 17 million viewers and a 7.1 rating/17 share in adults 18 through 49,

according to fast national results from Nielsen Media Research.

The 8:30 p.m. EST/PST sitcom built on its lead-in audience (a Frasier

repeat) by 42 percent in adults 18 through 49 and nearly doubled the network's pre-Olympic Games

time-period average.