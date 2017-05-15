Trending

Watch Trailers for NBC's 2017-2018 Lineup

NBC unveiled its 2017-2018 season schedule May 14 and B&C has all the trailers for the network's hottest shows.

Will & Grace

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY10pANm4eM[/embed]



This Is Us

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCRHAFxRu3o[/embed]



The Brave

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvKsk_N0Cko[/embed]



Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWa1SN0MNwY[/embed]