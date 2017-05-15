Watch Trailers for NBC's 2017-2018 Lineup
By B&C Staff
NBC unveiled its 2017-2018 season schedule May 14 and B&C has all the trailers for the network's hottest shows.
Will & Grace
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TY10pANm4eM[/embed]
This Is Us
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KCRHAFxRu3o[/embed]
The Brave
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZvKsk_N0Cko[/embed]
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bWa1SN0MNwY[/embed]
