WarnerMedia's Kyle Dixon Joins NCTA

Kyle Dixon, VP for public policy for WarnerMedia, has joined NCTA–The Internet & Television Association as VP and deputy general counsel of program network policy, one of several new hires and one promotion at the cable/broadband association.

Dixon advised Warner Bros., HBO and Turner on federal agency and Congressional policy while at WarnerMedia, so he is well-versed on program-network issues. Before joining WarnerMedia predecessor Time Warner, Dixon was a partner at Washington communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer and, before that, a legal adviser to then-Federal Communications Commission chairman (now NCTA president and CEO) Michael Powell, as well as deputy bureau chief of the Media Bureau.

Also joining NCTA is Jeff Freeland as VP of government relations after over a decade at the White House and as a staffer in the House of Representatives, most recently as a Trump administration liaison to House members.

Becky Tangren has joined NCTA's legal team as VP and associate general counsel focusing on wireless and spectrum policy. Tangren had been with CableLabs as director of technology policy. Prior to that, she was at the FCC in a variety of positions including adviser to the Wireless Bureau. She was also head of regulatory and government affairs at the Telecommunications Industry Association.

Lastly, Lee Friedman, who has a decade-plus experience at NCTA dealing with third-party organizations and industry coalitions, has been named deputy chief of federal legislative affairs. ■