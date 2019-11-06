WarnerMedia Taps Martinez for Multicultural Marketing

WarnerMedia Entertainment said it named veteran HBO executive Lucinda Martinez to lead the company’s multicultural marketing, brand and inclusion strategies.

Martinez, previously executive VP of brand marketing at HBO, will report to WarnerMedia Entertainment CMO Chris Spadaccini and work with Christy Haubegger, who was recently named chief enterprise inclusion officer.

WarnerMedia also said that Kelly Edwards, senior VP of talent development for HBO, will be a part of Martinez’s team.

“Lucinda is a true innovator in this space who has spent most of her career at the forefront of the multicultural marketing evolution,” said Bob Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer. “Her keen understanding of what diverse audiences need and the value they bring is vital to our business and will strengthen our commitment to cultivating a brand that truly embodies inclusivity and representation in everything we do.”

Martinez has been with HBO for more than 17 years and led the company’s effort in boosting HBO Latino.

"I am excited to bring our team's proven success and vast expertise in targeting our most influential and growing audiences across the WarnerMedia Entertainment portfolio as we expand our content and product offerings,” said Martinez. “We are keenly aware that the success of our efforts is inextricably tied to our ability to engage our audiences in a truly culturally relevant and authentic way."