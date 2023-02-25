Warner Sues Paramount, Claims It Reneged on $500 Million 'South Park' Licensing Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery has sued Paramount Global and the makers of South Park, claiming they breached a $500 million deal made in 2019 to deliver episodes of the animated series to stream on HBO Max.

The suit, filed in New York Supreme Court on Friday, said that Warner contracted with a joint venture set up between Paramount and South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone to acquire a library of existing South Park episodes for streaming, as well as 30 new episodes for three upcoming seasons of the show.

But Paramount, WBD said, has only delivered about half of that quota for upcoming episodes, which the plaintiff claims it paid $1.69 million per episode to license.

Paramount announced a $900 million deal to bring new episodes of South Park to Paramount Plus in 2021. The new episodes, WBD claims, have greatly more value than older ones found in the depths of the library.

And sharing those episodes with Paramount Plus is a "non-starter," the suit claims.

More to come...