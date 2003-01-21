Warner sues insurer over Jenny Jones case
Warner Bros. sued one of its insurers over the cost for
defending itself in the infamous Jenny Jones case.
Bloomberg News reported that Warner Bros. successfully challenged a $29
million jury award to the family of Scott Amedure, who was murdered by Jonathan
Schmitz days after they both appeared on the show, during which Amedure, who was gay,
admitted that he had a crush on Schmitz, who was not.
Warner Bros. contended that its $1 million in legal costs are covered under a
Continental Casualty Co. policy insuring against invasion of privacy and
defamation lawsuits.
Continental has refused to pay.
