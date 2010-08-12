Warner To Call Arena Bowl For NFL Network
Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt
Warner will return to his Arena Football League (AFL) roots Aug. 20,
calling the Arena Bowl for NFL Network.
Warner was inducted into the AFL's
Iowa Barsntormers Hall of Fame earlier this year before a game he also
called for NFL Network.
Warner played in two Arena Bowls and
three Super Bowls (two with the Rams, one with the Cardinals) before
retiring earlier this year after a playoff loss to New Orleans.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.