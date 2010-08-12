Warner To Call Arena Bowl For NFL Network

Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt

Warner will return to his Arena Football League (AFL) roots Aug. 20,

calling the Arena Bowl for NFL Network.

Warner was inducted into the AFL's

Iowa Barsntormers Hall of Fame earlier this year before a game he also

called for NFL Network.

Warner played in two Arena Bowls and

three Super Bowls (two with the Rams, one with the Cardinals) before

retiring earlier this year after a playoff loss to New Orleans.