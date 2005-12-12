Warner Cable Distribution Ups Two
Pam Ritchie, VP, inventory and sales planning, for Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution (WBDCD), has been named senior VP, sales planning and programming inventory.
Libby Kauper, director, sales planning & product inventory, for WBDCD has been named VP, sales planning and acquisitions.
Theirs are increasingly difficult and key posts as they manage the rights and price the deals for the company's 7,000-plus titles in a world of multiple cable deals and shorter windows.
