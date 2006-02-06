Warner Bros. Ups Marketing Mavens

Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution has promoted two marketing executives.

Linda Abrams, who has been VP, marketing, has been named senior VP, while Maury Leitner, director of marketing, has been named VP.

Abrams has led the marketing launches for cable debuts as Gilmore Girls and Smallville (ABC Family), Dallas (SoapNet), Blue Collar TV on Comedy Central and Dukes of Hazard on CMT.

