Warner Bros. Ups Marketing Mavens
Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution has promoted two marketing executives.
Linda Abrams, who has been VP, marketing, has been named senior VP, while Maury Leitner, director of marketing, has been named VP.
Abrams has led the marketing launches for cable debuts as Gilmore Girls and Smallville (ABC Family), Dallas (SoapNet), Blue Collar TV on Comedy Central and Dukes of Hazard on CMT.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.