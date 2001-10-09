Warner Bros. TV promotes two execs

Rick Meril and Bill Marcus have been named senior vice presidents of sales at Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Telepictures Distribution.

The appointments are part of a coporate realignment in response to last month's retirement of Dan Greenblatt, executive vice president of both of the divisions. Meril and Marcus previously reported to Greenblatt in their most recent roles, senior vice president of WDTD and senior vice president of Telepictures, respectively.

Now jointly leading both syndication departments, Meril and Marcus will oversee sales activities for WBDTD's The Rosie O'Donnell Show and Telepictures' Change of Heart, among other shows. - Susanne Ault