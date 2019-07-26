Warner Bros. TV Group, Bryan Cranston Sign Production Deal

Warner Bros. Television Group and Bryan Cranston’s Moonshot Entertainment have agreed to an overall production deal. No financial terms were shared for the multi-year pact.

“I launched the company six years ago with an insatiable curiosity to discover unique, character-based storytelling, which has been a key to Moonshot’s success. My producing partner, James Degus, and I are excited to continue the journey at Warner Bros., where we will expand on an eclectic slate of ideas that aim to connect with the heart and mind,” said Cranston.

Cranston and Degus will develop original television series ideas for on-demand/streaming services, premium and basic cable channels, broadcast networks and digital platforms.

Moonshot produced Amazon drama Sneaky Pete and HBO film All the Way, in which Cranston played President Lyndon B. Johnson. Cranston and Degus are executive producers on the Showtime limited drama series Your Honor, in which Cranston stars.

Moonshot previously produced family series The Dangerous Book for Boys for Amazon Prime, SuperMansion for Sony’s Crackle digital service, and science fiction anthology series Electric Dreams for Channel 4 in the UK and Amazon Prime in the U.S.

Cranston starred in Breaking Bad and plays Howard Beale on the Broadway production of Network.