WarnerBros. TV Group to Acquire Alloy Entertainment

Warner Bros.

Television Group has signed a deal to acquire to Alloy Entertainment from an

investor group led by ZelnickMedia.

The deal brings

together one of the biggest television production companies and a leading

producer in youth-oriented content. Alloy and Warner Bros. TV Group have

already collaborated on five series -- The CW's Gossip Girl and The

Vampire Diaries, ABC Family's Pretty Little Liars and TheLying Game

and ABC's upcoming 666 Park Avenue.

Leslie

Morgenstein, who has been president of Alloy -- and its predecessor, 17th Street Productions, Inc. --

since 1999, will remain to run the company within Warner Bros. TV Group.

Alloy will

continue to collaborate on production and distribution of original digital

programming with former sister division, Alloy Digital. The closing of the

transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to occur in the

third calendar quarter.

"The Warner Bros.

Television Group and Alloy have enjoyed consistent success together on a number

of terrific projects over the last decade," said Bruce Rosenblum, president,

WBTVG. "Alloy Entertainment's creative and talented team of executives have

a unique ability to tap into a young female audience and create content that

resonates across multiple platforms. By having them join us as part of

our Television Group, we are giving Peter Roth and his team, as well as the

other producers of content across our company, the exclusive ability to tap

into Alloy Entertainment's wellspring of proven literary creativity."



Macquarie Capital

and O'Melveny & Myers LLP served as WBTVG's advisors while Allen &

Company LLC and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as Alloy, Inc.'s

advisors in this transaction.