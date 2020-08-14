Warner Bros. Taps Marie Moore as SVP of Communications

WarnerMedia communications veteran Marie Moore has been named senior vice president, communications at Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics division, which includes Cartoon Network, Adult Swim and other assets at AT&T-owned Warner.

Moore, who starts Monday (Aug. 17), will be responsible for developing internal and external communications strategies and leading the communications team for the KYAC division, which also includes Boomerang, Turner Classic Movies (TCM), Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation (television). She reports jointly to Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, and Johanna Fuentes, Warner Bros.’ executive VP of corporate communications and public affairs.

“I’m excited that we’re able to add someone with Marie’s expertise and media relationships, as well as deep ties across the WarnerMedia organization, to the team,” Ascheim said in a statement. “She’s a respected, innovative communications executive, and we’ll look to her to help us craft our messaging, not just about our incredible programming, but also our desire for continued expansion in the kids, young adults and classics space.”

Moore most recently (until the end of 2019) was SVP of communications at TNT, TBS, truTV and HBO Max. Before that she was SVP of communications for TNT and TBS. And before WarnerMedia, she spent eight years at AMC Networks, most recently as SVP of public relations, IFC, after serving as corporate communications VP for AMC and WE tv.

Earlier, she was VP, Corporate Technology Practice at Cohn & Wolfe; director of media relations, Cable and Communications, at Cablevision and account manager at Connors Communications.