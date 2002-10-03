Warner Bros.' Somerville dies
David Somerville, a media research and advertising veteran at Warner Bros.,
died Sept. 30 of complications resulting from a stroke. He was 47.
Somerville had been director of Warner Bros. corporate media research since
1996, focusing on domestic cable distribution. Before coming to Warner Bros., he
spent 11 years at Telerep Inc. in New York and eight years as a media buyer
for several advertising agencies.
He graduated from San Francisco State University and attended the School of
Visual Arts in New York.
He is survived by his father, Bob Somerville; brother Jeff Rose;
sister-in-law Carole Mukai-Rose; nephew Zack; and companion Liz Huszarik.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the David Somerville
Memorial Research Scholarship Fund at the Cinema & TV Arts Department of
California State University at Northridge. The address is CSUN, Cinema & TV
Arts Dept., 1811 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330-8317, Attn: Dave
Somerville Scholarship Fund.
A memorial service will be held next year.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.