Warner Bros.' Somerville dies

David Somerville, a media research and advertising veteran at Warner Bros.,

died Sept. 30 of complications resulting from a stroke. He was 47.

Somerville had been director of Warner Bros. corporate media research since

1996, focusing on domestic cable distribution. Before coming to Warner Bros., he

spent 11 years at Telerep Inc. in New York and eight years as a media buyer

for several advertising agencies.

He graduated from San Francisco State University and attended the School of

Visual Arts in New York.

He is survived by his father, Bob Somerville; brother Jeff Rose;

sister-in-law Carole Mukai-Rose; nephew Zack; and companion Liz Huszarik.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggested donations to the David Somerville

Memorial Research Scholarship Fund at the Cinema & TV Arts Department of

California State University at Northridge. The address is CSUN, Cinema & TV

Arts Dept., 1811 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330-8317, Attn: Dave

Somerville Scholarship Fund.

A memorial service will be held next year.