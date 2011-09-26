Warner Bros. Settles Suit With Charlie Sheen

Warner Bros. has settled the lawsuit from former Two and a

Half Men star Charlie Sheen against the studio and executive producer Chuck

Lorre, Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday.

"Warner Bros. Television, Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen have

resolved their dispute to the parties' mutual satisfaction," the studio said in

a statement. "The pending lawsuit and arbitration will be dismissed as to

all parties. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality over the

terms of the settlement."

Sheen sued Warner Bros. and Lorre in March for $100 million

plus punitive damages after his firing from Two and a Half Men and subsequent

loss of wages. The settlement is reported to be around $25 million.