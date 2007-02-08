Warner Bros. Michael Lecourt Dies at 58

Michel Lecourt, vice president and general manager of French-speaking territories for Warner Bros. International Television, died of cancer February 8. He was 58.

Lecourt launched the company's French operations and he has been with Warner Bros. for almost 40 years. He joined the company in 1967.



Lecourt is credited with developing animation block, Warner Hour, which was a template for other territories. He won two French Emmy awards for his animation work.



Jeffrey Schlesinger, President of Warner Bros. International Television, described Lecourt as Frenchman with a love of the Old West and Looney Tunes, "a European who always drove a big American car through the streets of Paris.... He was a valued member of our team and will be terribly missed on both a personal and a professional level.”



Lecourt is survived by his wife, Natalie, and two daughters.

