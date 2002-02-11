Warner Bros. to follow Pathfire
As the result of a multimillion-dollar deal with Pathfire, Warner Bros. will
deliver syndicated programming to its 835 TV-station clients via that vendor's
satellite-delivered Internet-protocol system.
The Pathfire servers are being installed in stations -- at no cost to them --
and the system is expected to be operational by the third quarter.
Pathfire said the move will cut Warner Bros.' distribution costs -- it
requires less bandwidth -- and make it easier for stations to prep the content
for air.
Warner Bros. is the first syndicator to sign with Pathfire.
