Warner Bros. to follow Pathfire

As the result of a multimillion-dollar deal with Pathfire, Warner Bros. will

deliver syndicated programming to its 835 TV-station clients via that vendor's

satellite-delivered Internet-protocol system.

The Pathfire servers are being installed in stations -- at no cost to them --

and the system is expected to be operational by the third quarter.

Pathfire said the move will cut Warner Bros.' distribution costs -- it

requires less bandwidth -- and make it easier for stations to prep the content

for air.

Warner Bros. is the first syndicator to sign with Pathfire.