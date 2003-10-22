Warner Bros. Expands Sales Staff

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is adding a West Coast sales representative, as well as promoting Roseann Cacciola to senior vice president and general sales manager in New York.

Cacciola, who has been with Warner Bros. since 1986, reports to executive VP of media sales Michael Teicher.

Warner Bros. also hired Marisusan Trout as director of media sales for the Western region. Trout comes to Warner Bros. from Vivendi Universal Networks-Flipside, where she was a sales director.

And the company hired Phil Peters as VP in the Midwest region. Peters comes to Warner Bros. from Regal CineMedia Corp., where he was account director for Midwest sales.

Warner Bros.’ media sales handles barter-advertising sales for all of the company’s first-run and off-network programming, including The Ellen DeGeneres Show

, The Sharon Osbourne Show

and Friends

. The company’s media-sales team also covers barter sales for Will & Grace

and Access Hollywood

.