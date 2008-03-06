Warner Bros. Entertainment Promotes Steven Piorkowski

Warner Bros. Entertainment promoted Steven Piorkowski to vice president of corporate communications.

Piorkowski, who had been executive director of corporate communications, will continue to report to Susan Fleishman, executive VP of corporate communications.

“Steven has demonstrated consistent growth during his tenure and become an integral part of the communications team,” Fleishman said in a statement. “He’s smart, he’s funny and his ability to shape and refine our company’s messaging is incredibly valuable. I’m pleased to recognize him with this well-deserved promotion.”