Warner Bros. Completes Shed Media Deal

Warner Bros. Television Group has completed its

acquisition of a majority stake in the U.K. independent production and

distribution company Shed Media. The deal, which has been valued at around £100

million ($160 million) and was originally announced this summer, marks a major

expansion of the studio's efforts to produce programming outside the U.S.

In recent years, all of the international TV

divisions of major studios have moved to expand their international format and

local production businesses as a way of supplementing their much larger efforts

to sell U.S. TV and movie programming to international broadcasters and

channels.

Sony already owns production companies in a number

of European and Asian countries and the Shed deal indicates that Warner Bros.

is also looking to develop a group of international production companies. Most

of the other studios are actively selling formats of their shows to

international channels but have not as of yet acquired or started local

production companies outside the U.S.

"Today marks a significant first step in the

strategy we announced a year ago," said Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president of

Warner Bros. International Television, in a statement. "The acquisition of a

majority stake in one of the top multi-genre production companies in the U.K.

will establish a foundation for future expansion into other countries."

Shed Media is a major producer in the U.K., with six production

companies. It will remain independent, though its distribution arm will be

folded into Warner Bros. International Television Production.