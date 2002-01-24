Wangberg exits TechTV

Two months after TechTV cut 25 percent of its staff, chairman and CEO Larry Wangberg is stepping down.

TechTV has been trying to adapt and manage costs as interest in technology and business news wanes.

In November, the net reduced its live programming from

12 hours to six-and-a-half hours.

Still, Wangberg said, he's leaving the network in good shape.

"When we started, some of my closest friends said 'Larry, it's a great idea, but you'll never

get to 10 million [subscribers],'" Wangberg said. "We'll be close to 40 million by the end of the year."

TechTV recently crossed the 30 million-subscriber mark.

Wangberg, who has been with the network since it launched in 1998, said he wants to pursue other interests.

He plans to stay on until a replacement is found,

which, he added, could take several months.

Wangberg will remain on TechTV's board of directors, and Charter Communications Inc. chairman Paul Allen, whose Vulcan Ventures Inc. owns TechTV, is expected to nominate Wangberg for a seat on Charter's board.