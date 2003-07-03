Walters joins WUSA(TV)
Mike Walters, senior national correspondent for Gannett’s USA Today
Live, will become morning co-anchor, with Andrea Roane, of Gannett Co. Inc.’s
WUSA(TV) Washington, D.C.
Washington news fixture Mike Buchanan, who has been anchoring mornings, will
give up the anchor desk to return to reporting.
WUSA is also preparing the fall launch of a new 7 p.m. newscast featuring
Derek McGinty.
This week, it named producer Jake Whitman to head the effort, which is
expected to offer more long-form stories.
