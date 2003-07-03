Walters joins WUSA(TV)

Mike Walters, senior national correspondent for Gannett’s USA Today

Live, will become morning co-anchor, with Andrea Roane, of Gannett Co. Inc.’s

WUSA(TV) Washington, D.C.

Washington news fixture Mike Buchanan, who has been anchoring mornings, will

give up the anchor desk to return to reporting.

WUSA is also preparing the fall launch of a new 7 p.m. newscast featuring

Derek McGinty.

This week, it named producer Jake Whitman to head the effort, which is

expected to offer more long-form stories.