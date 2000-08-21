Walter F. DeHaven, currently vice president and general manager at UPN stations WSBK-TV Boston and WLWC(TV) Providence, has been named VP/GM at CBS'wbbm-tv Chicago. John Severino, who heads CBS' Station Group-now including the Paramount stations-cited DeHaven's "successful tenures as general manager in four different major markets." DeHaven acknowledges that as a Paramount executive, he hasn't had a great deal of experience with news, but his first order of business will be hiring a news director. Pat Costello announced this week he was leaving to run KING-TV and kong-tv's news departments in Seattle. Another challenge for station management will be determining the role of CBS group news chief Joel Cheatwood. Cheatwood and WBBM-TV late anchor Carol Marin clashed while both worked at WMAQ-TV Chicago in the mid-1980s. Before agreeing to anchor, Marin had been assured that Cheatwood would stay away from WBBM-TV. DeHaven replaces Hank Price, who went to work for Hearst-Argyle's WXII-TV in Greensboro, N.C.