Walter Cronkite Dies at 92

Walter Cronkite, the TV newsman who became known as "the most trusted man in America" during his 19 years as anchor of the "CBS Evening News," died Friday of cancer. He was 92.

Cronkite had suffered for years from cerebrovascular disease. His health took a turn for the worse in June 2009, prompting his family to release a statement that the news legend was "not expected to recuperate."

Cronkite, who was the first TV news correspondent to be designated an "anchor," starting in the 1950s, chronicled many of the most important events of the 20th century as a print reporter and broadcast newsman, in the process becaming one of the most respected names in the business.

Click here to read the full story at Variety.com