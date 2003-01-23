Walsh , Starting cleared in 60% of U.S.
NBC Enterprises has renewed The John Walsh Show in more than 60
percent of the country for year two, including eight of the top 10
markets.
Starting Over, the fall-2003 reality strip, has also cleared 60 percent
of the country and eight of the top 10 markets.
The first 20 weeks of Starting Over, in which women get a chance to
restart their lives and careers, will be based in Chicago, after which it will
move to a different market.
Both shows are already cleared on the NBC owned-and-operated stations and
Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. stations.
New clearances outside those groups include, for Walsh, WKMG-TV
Orlando, Fla.; WMAR-TV Baltimore; and KMBC-TV Kansas City, and for Starting
Over, KMGH-TV Denver, WPGH-TV Pittsburgh and WCNC-TV Charlotte,
N.C.
