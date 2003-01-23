Walsh , Starting cleared in 60% of U.S.

NBC Enterprises has renewed The John Walsh Show in more than 60

percent of the country for year two, including eight of the top 10

markets.

Starting Over, the fall-2003 reality strip, has also cleared 60 percent

of the country and eight of the top 10 markets.

The first 20 weeks of Starting Over, in which women get a chance to

restart their lives and careers, will be based in Chicago, after which it will

move to a different market.

Both shows are already cleared on the NBC owned-and-operated stations and

Hearst-Argyle Television Inc. stations.

New clearances outside those groups include, for Walsh, WKMG-TV

Orlando, Fla.; WMAR-TV Baltimore; and KMBC-TV Kansas City, and for Starting

Over, KMGH-TV Denver, WPGH-TV Pittsburgh and WCNC-TV Charlotte,

N.C.