Walsh rates with Peterson interview

By

NBC Enterprises' syndicated talker, The John Walsh Show, started the
sweeps with a personal best 2.3 Nielsen Media Research rating last Thursday for
its exclusive interview with the family of missing California woman Laci
Peterson.

It is a topic Walsh is painfully familiar with. His own son disappeared and
was eventually found murdered.

The freshman talker is already cleared in 60 percent of the country for year
two.