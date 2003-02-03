Walsh rates with Peterson interview
NBC Enterprises' syndicated talker, The John Walsh Show, started the
sweeps with a personal best 2.3 Nielsen Media Research rating last Thursday for
its exclusive interview with the family of missing California woman Laci
Peterson.
It is a topic Walsh is painfully familiar with. His own son disappeared and
was eventually found murdered.
The freshman talker is already cleared in 60 percent of the country for year
two.
