Walmart Starts Selling Sub-$20 Onn.-Branded Google TV Puck ... With 4K Capabilities

As expected, Walmart has introduced its own version of a Google TV-powered streaming device, priced at under $20 and monikered under the big-box retailer's "Onn." electronics brand.

The big surprise: The gadget is 4K-capable, which seems to undermine Google's own recently introduced, budget-minded HD-only Chromecast with Google TV dongle, which sells for roughly the same price.

As originally spotted by Cord Cutter News (opens in new tab), Walmart published a product listing (opens in new tab) for its new device last week, but you can't buy it directly online. The listing merely can tell you the closest brick-and-mortar Walmart store that has it in stock. (Price: $19.88. In Los Angeles, we found four locations with it in stock within 13 miles of us.)

The product listing also details the gadget's guts, which include a quad-core Cortex-A35 CPU with 2 gigabytes of RAM and 8 GB of storage. Dolby Audio is also featured.

Walmart has sold sub-$20 4K streaming pucks, dongles and sticks powered by Google TV's predecessor TVOS, Android TV, for several years, under numerous brand names. But this is the first time we've seen a 4K Google TV device for under 20 bucks.

Back in February, an FCC product registration page was spotted for an Onn.-branded Google TV device powered by an Amlogic S905Y4 chipset ... and with AV1 codec capabilities. The latter was perhaps a key tell that the gadget would support 4K when it hit the market.