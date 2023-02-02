Walmart Set to Refresh Ultra-Cheap Streaming Device with New 4K Google TV Box

Three years ago, Walmart created a new streaming gadget category, introducing sticks, dongles and hockey pucks powered by Android TV, and pricing HD streaming below $20 and 4K watching at cheaper than $30.

Earlier this week, tech enthusiasts spotted a new FCC product registration page (opens in new tab) form submitted by “Luxshare Precision Industry Co."

According to 9to5 Google, this AV1-capable gadget, powered by an Amlogic S905Y4 chipset, is a refresh of Walmart's Onn-branded 4K streaming device, which has largely disappeared from the retailer's real and virtual shelves in recent months.

Notably, according 9to5 Google predicts, the product update will advanced from Android TV to Google TV.

"When we reviewed the Walmart Onn Android TV streamers in 2020, we were impressed at the overall performance to value ratio," the tech blog wrote. "At times those streamers outperformed Google’s own Chromecast at nearly half the price, and often even lower ... I couldn’t be more pleased to hear this device is coming back."

Walmart hasn't confirmed the product yet or announced a street date.