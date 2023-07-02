Walmart Set to Take Google TV Price Even Lower With New Onn.-Branded HD-Only Streaming Stick
Walmart already plunged Google TV into the $20 range back in February with 4K player puck
In February, Walmart launched, via its own "Onn." brand, the cheapest Google TV device yet, a 4K puck that retails for around $20.
The tech blogs, well equipped to compare and benchmark these gadgets, have raved about it, with The Verge calling player -- which is significantly cheaper than Google's own Chromecast with Google TV -- the "best deal in streaming today."
Walmart, which has accelerated streaming adoption in recent years with super-cheap Onn.-branded HDMI gadgets, is apparently going even lower. Tech blogger David Zatz and his Zats Not Funny blog uncovered an FCC filing that appears to pertain to an Onn.-brand HD-only Google TV HDMI stick.
The filing includes a diagram (see below) for a product label, which belies the profile of such a stick.
Zatz suggests the device will probably retail for around $15, replacing the discontinued Onn.-branded HDMI stick powered by Google TV's predecessor OS, Android TV.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!