Walmart Set to Take Google TV Price Even Lower With New Onn.-Branded HD-Only Streaming Stick

In February, Walmart launched, via its own "Onn." brand, the cheapest Google TV device yet, a 4K puck that retails for around $20.

The tech blogs, well equipped to compare and benchmark these gadgets, have raved about it, with The Verge calling player -- which is significantly cheaper than Google's own Chromecast with Google TV -- the "best deal in streaming today."

Walmart, which has accelerated streaming adoption in recent years with super-cheap Onn.-branded HDMI gadgets, is apparently going even lower. Tech blogger David Zatz and his Zats Not Funny blog uncovered an FCC filing that appears to pertain to an Onn.-brand HD-only Google TV HDMI stick.

The filing includes a diagram (see below) for a product label, which belies the profile of such a stick.

Zatz suggests the device will probably retail for around $15, replacing the discontinued Onn.-branded HDMI stick powered by Google TV's predecessor OS, Android TV.