Waller Picks Pickering

Longtime media lender Fred Pickering Jr. has joined investment banker Waller Captial Corp. Pickering will serve as senior managing director, resonsible for securing new business and senior client relationships.

Waller is a long-time boutique firm specializing in cable and telecom deals.

Pickering is best known among media executives as a commercial banker. He spent 23 year at Citicorp and was head of the giant lender’s media group from 1989 tto 1996.

Then he served as vice chairman of Hoak Capital, which runs a $175 million media and telecom private equity fund, buying pieces of private companies.

