Wallace biased vs. Bias

CBS newsman Mike Wallace dismissed as 'nonsense' much of Bernard Goldberg's

recent book called Bias, which focuses on Goldberg's thesis that much of

the news media has 'liberal bias.'

Wallace addressed the subject in a luncheon speech Wednesday at New York's

Metropolitan Club, where he accepted the 'Fred Friendly First Amendment Award'

from Quinnipac University.

In his book, Goldberg elaborates on a theme he first raised a few years ago

in a Wall Street Journal op-ed piece that suggested that viewers no

longer trust those putting together the network evening newscasts.

But the numbers don't support the argument, Wallace submitted. True,

viewership to the network newscasts is down by more than 50 percent over a

20-year period. But that has more to do with the 300 or so additional viewing

choices the audience has and little if anything to do with trust.

The network newscasts still get almost nine times the audience (roughly 27

million viewers) of that delivered by the three cable news networks (Fox News

Channel, Cable News Network and MSNBC) on average in prime time.

There may well be more liberal reporters than conservative ones, Wallace

allowed. But that doesn't mean the liberal ones are any more or less biased than

the conservative ones. In fact, he said, most reporters, regardless of political

leaning, 'are pros and we want most of all to be accurate, we want to be

fair.'

Wallace quoted the late Tom Griffiths, who, as ombudsman for Time

magazine, compared the journalist's job to that of a juror: 'Jurors are not

required to be empty minds, free of past experience or views. What is properly

demanded of them is a readiness to put prejudices and uncorroborated impressions

aside in considering the evidence before them . as much is expected of the

journalist.'