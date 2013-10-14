'Walking Dead' Returns to Record 16.1M Viewers
AMC's The Walking Dead drew 16.1 million viewers Sunday night for its fourth season premiere, the best in the series' history.
The 16.1 million was up 48% over last year's premiere (10.9 million) and 30% higher than the show's previous record of 12.4 million for last spring's finale. Walking Dead also drew double-digits with adults 18-49 with 10.4 million viewers, up 28% over the previous record (8.1 million).
The 9 p.m. episode also drew 8.8 million adults 25-54.
The live after-show Talking Dead drew 5.1 million total viewers, the most in its history, and 3.3 million viewers adults 18-49.
