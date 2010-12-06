'Walking Dead' Finale Draws 6M Viewers

Sunday's finale of AMC's The

Walking Dead was the most-watched episode of the season, earning a 4.1

household rating and drawing 6 million total viewers.

The episode also ranked first for adults 18-49 delivery for

a basic cable drama, attracting 4 million viewers in the key demo.

Walking Dead

averaged 3.5 million adults 18-49 in its first season, making it the most-watched

drama series in basic cable history for the demo, according to Nielsen Media

Research. The series, which premiered Oct. 31, was renewed for a second season after only two episodes.