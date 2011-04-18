‘Walking Dead' Advertises Near Funeral Home

Clear Channel issued an apology for the unfortunate

placement of a billboard for The Walking

Dead next to a funeral home in England, reported

Adweek.

The controversy sparked comments from the locals,

including hospice resident Susan Jones, who said, "There must be somewhere else

they could put it that would have shown a degree of insight and sensitivity."

A spokesman for the funeral home called the situation

"disappointing," while Clear Channel immediately removed the ad, saying they

regret the "unfortunate juxtaposition." --Lindsay Rubino