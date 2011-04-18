‘Walking Dead' Advertises Near Funeral Home
By B&C Staff
Clear Channel issued an apology for the unfortunate
placement of a billboard for The Walking
Dead next to a funeral home in England, reported
Adweek.
The controversy sparked comments from the locals,
including hospice resident Susan Jones, who said, "There must be somewhere else
they could put it that would have shown a degree of insight and sensitivity."
A spokesman for the funeral home called the situation
"disappointing," while Clear Channel immediately removed the ad, saying they
regret the "unfortunate juxtaposition." --Lindsay Rubino
