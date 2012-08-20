Walker Jacobs: Turner's Digital 'Mad Man'

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

As the head of one of the fastest-

growing areas of Turner Broadcasting

System’s business, Walker

Jacobs, executive VP, Turner digital ad

sales, is always looking for ways to better

service advertisers.



Jacobs leads all sales efforts across Turner’s

portfolio of sports and entertainment digital

properties, including NBA.com, NCAA.com

(with March Madness Live and

CBSSports.com part of that workload), teamcoco.com and more.

With football season right around the corner,

Jacobs thinks the recent acquisition of

the digital sports property Bleacher Report

will finally make Turner a big pigskin player

this fall. “Digitally, historically we haven’t

had a strong football footprint,” he says,

adding that Turner wants to get those digital

clients that have new product launches during

this part of the calendar.

Jacobs is bullish on Bleacher Report’s

potential. “It’s going to bolster everything

we’re trying to do here,

in terms of making sure

we’re serving the sports

fan across all of their

interests,” he says.

Turner, in fact, had

been looking at different

businesses to add

to its portfolio for some

time, and [Bleacher

Report] “was just the

perfect match for us,”

Jacobs says.

Turner’s digital assets

already reach 100 million

unique visitors each

month. The acquisition of Bleacher Report—

with its 10 million uniques—will move that

number downfield like a well-executed draw

play. “This delivers us an audience at scale,”

says Jacobs. “My team and I are overwhelmingly

excited about how this enhances what

we’re doing in the sports space.”

While the digital

properties Turner has

are thriving, Jacobs says

he wants more from its

sports division.

“We didn’t have a

scale to really deliver

the maximum value

to the digital advertising

marketplace,” he

says, pointing out that

Turner’s sports properties

didn’t expand

year-round. “We’re very

strong [during] the college

basketball tournament,

we’re very strong in the NBA season,

and we’re very strong in golf and NASCAR.”

Jacobs is certain that Bleacher Report will

separate Turner from the competition, noting:

“It’s a fundamentally different offering

than a lot of what our competition is doing

on the Web.”