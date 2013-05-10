Walker Jacobs Resigns From Turner

Walker Jacobs, Turner's executive VP of digital, resigned Thursday, according to a story in Adweek.

Jacobs had been with Turner for the last six years, according to the story.

During his tenure, the story says that Turner built out its own premium ad network, inked digital partnerships with NASCAR, the NBA, and the PGA, acquired Bleacher Report and started streaming and selling the NCAA Men's basketball tournament. Jacobs has been known for urging web publishers to protect their brand value, says the story.

The report says that sources described the parting as amicable, with the move being in connection with Turner recently tweaking its sales organization, by giving CNN sales chief Greg D'Alba more digital responsibilities, says the story. Jacobs is expected to remain on board for another month, according to the report.