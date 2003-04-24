Walker heads to Wiley Rein

Helgi Walker, Bush administration associate counsel and a familiar face in

communications circles, has joined Wiley, Rein & Fielding LLP in Washington, D.C., as of

counsel in the appellate and communications groups.

Walker's resume includes the governmental branch trifecta: She has also

worked at the Supreme Court (law clerk to Clarence Thomas) and the Senate (press

office of Strom Thurmond).

Before joining the White House in January 2001, she was senior legal adviser

to then-Republican Federal Communications Commission member Harold Furchtgott-Roth.