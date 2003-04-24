Walker heads to Wiley Rein
Helgi Walker, Bush administration associate counsel and a familiar face in
communications circles, has joined Wiley, Rein & Fielding LLP in Washington, D.C., as of
counsel in the appellate and communications groups.
Walker's resume includes the governmental branch trifecta: She has also
worked at the Supreme Court (law clerk to Clarence Thomas) and the Senate (press
office of Strom Thurmond).
Before joining the White House in January 2001, she was senior legal adviser
to then-Republican Federal Communications Commission member Harold Furchtgott-Roth.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.